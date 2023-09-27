The one thing that will make this female Beninois barber the happiest person

It is usually the dream of people who travel outside their home countries to become successful.

The reverse has, however, become the story of Peace, a female Beninois barber living in Ghana.



Peace’s story is one that will drain your tear ducts.



Peace came to Ghana in 2013 after a messy divorce between her parents; a move that shattered her dreams of becoming a professional footballer.



Speaking with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People, the female barber shared how uncomfortable she was after her parents divorced.



This is because her parents separately remarried, forcing her to live with strangers; a situation that made her uneasy while she was still in Benin.



That was when she made the move to move to Ghana to have a fresh start to life.

However, Peace, who didn’t know anybody in Ghana, had it tough as she had to sleep on the streets of Accra for 10 years.



Peace is now able to cater for her daily feeding and other necessities because she currently works at a barbershop but she is still without a place to lay her head when she closes from work.



Despite the lack of a roof over her head at night, Peace’s number one dream is to have a shop of her own to run the trimming business.



“I will only want the person to open a barber shop for me so that I will be able to work on my own.



“I actually wanted to play football but since my parents are no longer together, I didn’t feel myself at home because mummy has married a different man and daddy also married a different woman. I was the only child they gave birth to so, I decided to enter the street and be myself,” Peace tearfully appealed when asked by Victoria the kind of help she needed.



If you desire to lend a helping hand to Peace, kindly send an email to GhanaWeb at editor@ghanaweb.com

