The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for him as the next president instead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he is better equipped to govern the country.



He argued that the Vice President lacks what it takes to be president after he likened his role to that of a driver’s mate.



Addressing the public in the Upper West on Friday, March 8, 2024, Mahama said he was the only one with what it takes to manage Ghana better.

“The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate.



"And so, on 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years, he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate.



“If even the driver could not drive well how much less the driver’s mate? If you have a car and the driver didn’t drive well and so you are taking your car back, will you give it to your former experienced driver or you will give it to the careless driver’s mate? I will give it to the former experienced driver. I won’t give it to the driver’s mate,” he said.