The pain we feel from Akufo-Addo's violence, his children and their grandchildren will feel it - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has voiced his concerns over President Akufo-Addo's silence regarding the various incidents of violence that have occurred under his leadership.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana Show on Metro TV on February 2, Sam George highlighted the president's failure to address the killing of 8 Ghanaians during the 2020 elections and the lack of compensation for victims of the Ayawaso West Wougon violence after five years.



In a stark warning, Sam George said "The pain we feel from Akufo-Addo's violence, his children, and their grandchildren will feel it."



"...you (NPP) killed 8 Ghanaians in the 2020 elections, soldiers killed them, and the president has not said one word about the 8 Ghanaians who died. The pain we feel, we the victims of the president’s violence, his children will feel it, and their grandchildren will feel it," asserted Sam George.



The parliamentarian further expressed his lack of surprise regarding the chaos that erupted during the NPP parliamentary primaries.

He emphasised the party's history of violence, recalling the Ayawaso West Wougon violence during the by-election in 2019.



"I will maintain the fact that I am surprised with what we have seen in Yendi; it is the hallmark of the NPP. They have become a very violent party. Yesterday marked the 5th anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wougon violence. I looked at my yesterday, and I almost wept because this beautiful world would not have lived if I had died 5 years ago," said Sam George during the interview on Thursday.



NAY/NOQ