The person who made the coup suggestion is in America, nothing has been done to him – ACP Agordzo

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, who was recently acquitted and discharged in the high-profile coup plot case, has said that the case against him and other alleged coup plotters, who have now been convicted, was due to discussions on a WhatsApp platform.

Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV’s ‘The Lowdown,’ which aired on Monday, February 12, 2024, ACP Agordzo said that even though he was not part of the said WhatsApp platform, he had access to the messages that the national security apparatus deemed as the plot of the supposed coup, due to court disclosures.



According to him, the messages on the platform, which was named the ‘Executive Platform’, in his view, are nowhere near a plot for a coup unless the state has additional information which the court relied on to convict the alleged coup plotters.



He added that a man on the WhatsApp platform, who even suggested the coup and was removed from the platform by Dr Mac-Palm, the accused leader of the coup plotters, who died in 2023, has not even been arrested and is said to be in the United States.



“They (the security agencies) alleged that a particular WhatsApp platform, called the ‘Executive Platform’, was where this whole issue was discussed. With the benefit of disclosures, I also had copies of whatever that platform contained. And I can tell you on authority without prejudice to whatever the court has decided… you observed that there was a certain man, who had tried to say something in connection with what they have alleged with the planning.



“And I, the BNI people and everybody who read saw that Dr Mac-Palm was opposed to that person and as a result, he took him (the man) out of that platform. They had a whole quarrel, misunderstanding between them because of what the man said which was also printed and is with the BNI,” he told the host of ‘The Lowdown’ programme, Daniel Oduro.

The retired police officer added, “… the person who suggested that (the coup) up to now we don’t know the person. They could not arrest the person. One lawyer asked about that in court and they said they are making efforts to that effect to get him. The person who made those suggestions has not been arrested. Who is that person? Was he planted on the platform?… where is he? They say he is in the United States.”



He indicated that if truly the messages on WhatsApp were what the security apparatus regarded as a coup plot, then the man who made the suggestion should have been brought back into the country by now with the collaboration of US security authorities.



Watch his remarks in the video below (from 5:00)







BAI/AE

Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.