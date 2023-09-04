The plight of an NSS person who is forced to walk to work because his 4 months allowances are unpaid

An old photo of some NSPs at a registration center

A caller who spoke on TV3 NewDay on Monday, September 4, 2023, has described how tough it has been for him to commute to work on a daily basis, as well how he manages to survive in the absence of his unpaid allowances.

The caller, whose name is not mentioned, stated that although there has been an increment in allowances for National Service Personnel (NSPs), that is yet to reflect.



He stressed that while that is the case, even the initial GH¢559 has not been paid in months.



In the meantime, with all the difficulties, he said that he is forced to walk to work.



“It’s not easy. I’m an NSS person and almost four months now, we haven’t been paid, so, it’s not easy for some of us… we are paid GHc559… they have increased it but we haven’t been receiving it and even the 559 has not been coming.



“At times, we trek to our work places… I’m at South Tongu,” he explained.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) had secured government’s approval for upward adjustment of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel from GH¢599.04 to GH¢715.57.



In the release dated July 18, 2023, and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei Opare, it said the approval and increment came as a result of a series of engagements between the National Service Scheme, the Fair Wages and Salary Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.



The release also directed the Controller and Accountant-General to give effect to the new levels of the personnel allowances.



AE/AW