1
Menu
News

The power of social media – Are virtual interactions taking over reading among the youth?

Social Media New .png Social media appears to be taking over reading in the lives of many youth

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the advent of technology came social media and over time, through various virtual networks, people are able to communicate, share ideas, interact and gain access to information.

The reality however is that, every social media application has its pros and cons and whereas some focus more on entertainment and interactions, others are mainly used for sharing knowledge-based information.

Regardless, there appears to be a pattern – the youth seem to be towing more of the lines of entertainment, fun and interactions, rather than reading.

Despite the reading materials available via social media, not many focus on that. Even beyond that, social media appears to be taking over reading in the lives of many youth.

But there are various dynamics and this documentary explores these, looking at issues from the expert view and that of the youth also.

Is social media taking over reading habits in the youth? What more can the youth gain from social media that they seem to be lacking in?

Watch the full interview below:



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: