The president didn’t say anything meaningful – Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo’s address on economic crisis

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, October 30, addressed Ghanaians on the current challenges in the country. The president, in fact, admitted that Ghana is facing an economic crisis.

He, however, urged Ghanaians not to despair but have hope in his government which he said has a track record of delivering good results to Ghanaians.



GhanaWeb visited some communities in Accra to interact with some Ghanaians to find out whether they found some solace in the president’s address.



At 37, the community that hosts the 37 Military Hospital, most of the people GhanaWeb spoke to indicated that they were not impressed with the president’s statement.



According to them, the president did not give them any hope that things would soon change for the better.



“To be honest, yesterday, nothing he said appeased my soul. I didn’t think he said anything to help ease the distress we are feeling right now because he literally said nothing. And I don’t know how whatever he said is going to reduce the dollar rate or is going to reduce the fuel prices. The prices are still going up, and we are still in this turmoil. So, I really don’t think anything he said is going to bring a solution; we’re still suffering,” one of the ladies who spoke to GhanaWeb said.

Another person, Derrick, said he was surprised President Akufo-Addo was comparing the situation in Ghana to other African countries.



“You cannot assess yourself by comparing yourself to other African nations. You can only say you are the best when you compare yourself to your past, your present and your standard. So, you comparing Ghana to other African nations and saying that they are also going through the same crisis is not proper,” Derrick said.



One of the only two people who spoke positively of Akufo-Addo’s address indicated that he is our president and we should give him the benefit of the doubt.



“He (Akufo-Addo) is in charge currently; he is our president. I guess we should give him some time. As I was saying, we should just wait till the end of the year. In November, he will be bringing out the 2023 budget, so for now, I won’t say much, but I will say that we should just give him that privilege and the opportunity till the end of the year,” he said.



IB/SEA