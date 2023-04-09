1
The president of Ghana is a man you cannot advise - Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lead pastor of Prayer Palace International Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has named the president of Ghana as one of three people who can never be advised.

In one of his sermons which was gone viral on social media, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei named three people who he believes can never be advised due to the circumstances they find themselves in.

According to him, a man who was once poor and has gained mass wealth, a lady who is madly in love, and the president of Ghana are the three sets of people.

“There are three people you cannot advise in this world. Number one, a man that was poor and has become very rich, you can’t advise him. Number two, a woman in love and number three the president of Ghana,” the man of God stated.

