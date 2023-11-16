The quality of MPs has declined - Asiedu Nketiah

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The calibre of men and women who used to represent constituencies in parliament has dwindled, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said.

According to him, the people who sought to represent their constituencies in parliament were those who were willing to toil and work for the betterment of the constituents.



However, that is not the case these days.



He added that individuals approach political roles with ulterior motives.



Asiedu Nketiah stressed that some of the MPs of today are only in politics for monetary gains.

“It is true that the quality of representation has declined, and it is not just an opinion, there is one survey report which has cited what the speakers have been talking about.



“One of the key causes has been the over-monetisation of politics, in the past people went to parliament out of the passion to serve the nation. Now people go to parliament as a means of investment…some just want a service passport to do their business,” he shared on Citi TV.



BAJ/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.