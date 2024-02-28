The remarkable journey of Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu: From Ghana to Global Peace Advocacy

H.E. Amb. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu

Source: Contributor: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy

The journey of H.E. Amb. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu is nothing short of remarkable, a testament to resilience, dedication, and a profound commitment to peace. Born in the heart of Ghana, in Adansi New Akrofuom, on July 26th, 1979, his roots are deeply embedded in the rich culture and traditions of his homeland. From these humble beginnings, he has risen to become a beacon of hope and a global advocate for peace.

Amb. Dr. Owusu's path to prominence began with his deep involvement in religious and educational spheres. As the General Overseer of The Pottersville Church International and the president of Covenant Christian Leadership College, he nurtured spiritual leaders and instilled in them the values of peace, compassion, and leadership. His academic achievements, including a BA from Benson Idahosa University and an MA and PhD from Northwestern University, laid the foundation for his multifaceted approach to peace advocacy.



His credentials extend beyond academia, as he obtained certificates in Governance, Diplomacy, and Data Security Intelligence from the Global Peace Institute USA. These diverse skills equipped him to engage effectively in peace-building initiatives both locally and internationally.



One of Amb. Dr. Owusu's most notable contributions lies in his role as the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA). Through these platforms, he spearheaded numerous peace campaigns, such as the Peace Power Campaign, Every Life Counts Campaign, and Youth for Peace Campaign, amplifying the importance of peace at all levels of society.



His impact transcends borders, as evidenced by his involvement in various international organizations, including the International High Commission of Human Rights, Africa Peace Forum, and the Global Peace Index. Amb. Dr. Owusu's efforts culminated in the establishment of the Ghana Police Television station, a pivotal initiative to enhance communication and transparency within the Ghanaian law enforcement community.

During the tumultuous period of Ghana's 2020 elections, Amb. Dr Owusu played a crucial role as an International UN Election Observer, ensuring peace and tolerance across the nation. His tireless advocacy for peaceful electoral processes earned him recognition and accolades from prestigious organizations and leaders worldwide.



Yet, amidst his global engagements, Amb. Dr. Owusu remains grounded in his commitment to humanitarian work. Through the SamJoy Foundation, he provides essential support to widows, orphans, and the underprivileged, embodying the spirit of selflessness and compassion.



Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu's journey from Ghana to the forefront of global peace advocacy is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the power of perseverance, compassion, and unwavering dedication to creating a more peaceful world for all.