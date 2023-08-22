The research is bogus; Alan will shock you by Monday - Hopeson Adorye

A member of the communication team for the NPP, Hopeson Adorye

A member of the communication team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rubbished the research outcome that tipped victory for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming Super Delegate Conference of the party.

The research conducted by a UK-based Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiative (C-SADI) projected a 72% win for the vice president.



This puts the former minister for Trade and industries as the second most preferred candidate in the flagbearership race.



According to the research outcome, the top five candidates will be the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with 72.6% of the votes; Alan Kyerematen with 7.7% of the total votes; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 4.3% of the votes; Kwabena Agyapong with 1.8% and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 0.6%.



It added that about 11.7% of the delegates are still undecided at the time of the research.



However, Hopeson Adorye, indicated that there is something fishy with the research outcome and that the result published by the researchers are bogus.

“Keep this interview in your archives, then after the elections you play it for me to hear it as well. I am saying that this research is bogus. I don’t rubbish research outcomes just like that but this particular one is very bogus.



“Look, the delegates in the upcoming elections are about 35 yet you spoke to just 11 people. If you take the 11 out of the 35, the rest are in favour of Alan, so what are they talking about” he said.



Hopeson Adorye added he is not worried about the research outcome and that his candidate, Alan Kyerematen remains hopeful that he will emerge the ultimate winner in the flagbearership race.



“I am not worried at all, and I want to assure the listeners that the man John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is strong on his feet. There is something fishy about the research. You conduct research and you say only one candidate got 72%, which makes it suspicious. Something about the research didn’t go well.



“They said in the research that Alan got 7%, and Kennedy Agyapong got 3%, this is what we call cooked research. This is bogus research take it from me. Even with the research, we have just four days ahead of us. So, God will be gracious to us, we will vote, and we will see the proper research,” he added.

NW/OGB



