The resolution of the minority leadership impasse is a demonstration that the NDC is a robust and resilient party

File photo: NDC flag

Source: NDC German Chapter

The NDC Germany Dachverband e.V. wishes to register our sincere appreciation to the entire NDC fraternity, but especially to our Council of Elders ably led by Alhaji Mahama Iddrissu for the timely and amicable resolution of the Minority Parliamentary leadership impasse.

We in the NDC Germany Dachverband e.V. took note with some concern how our detractors happily jubilated and stoked more fire to the little standoff that ensued following the change in the Parliamentary leadership of our Great Party.



As the impasse simmered on, our opponents mischievously turned themselves into our Party Communicators and spoke for and against the changes in the leadership with the sole aim of destabilizing the Party and dragging the Party into a long-drawn conflict, but that was not to be.



The amicable resolution of the impasse has landed the NPP a huge psychological blow since their much-touted mantra of “breaking the eight” is partly built around the possibility of disunity in the NDC. The seamless resolution of the stalemate is also a great moral boost to the NDC, and our grassroots as the leadership and guidance of our Council of Elders have been reaffirmed.



We wish to use this opportunity to convey our special appreciation to the old leadership of our caucus in Parliament for pledging their full support to the new Minority leadership in the greater interest of our Party.

To all members of the Minority side, we are proud of you for always standing for the good of the Party and the tenants for which it was formed.



The membership of the NDC in Germany wishes to thank the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress and former President H. E. John Dramani Mahama for speedily resolving the challenges that engulfed the Party after the announcement of leadership changes in Parliament.



The NDC remains the only hope for the good people of Ghana, and we cannot afford to let Ghanaians down. We must stay united as we prepare to wrestle power from the insensitive NPP in 2024 to realize the hope of Ghanaians.