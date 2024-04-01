The role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated – Mahama

John Mahama with the chiefs

Mahama made the remarks on Facebook after paying homage to Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang III, his queen, mothers, and elders on Saturday as part of activities in the Kwahu area to celebrate this year’s Easter.



Read the full post below:



I had the opportunity to visit and pay homage to Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang III, his queen mothers and elders on Saturday as part of my activities in the Kwahu area to celebrate this year’s Easter.

I greatly appreciate the warm welcome and gracious hospitality during my visit to the palace.



The role of chiefs in national development cannot be overstated. Chiefs are the custodians of tradition, culture, and values, and they play a crucial role in promoting social cohesion and unity within their communities. They also serve as a bridge between the government and the people, advocating for the needs and interests of their communities and contributing to the nation’s development.



Only through the support and guidance of traditional leaders like Nana Effah Opinamang III can we truly build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana together.



I look forward to continued collaboration and partnership in our shared goal of nation-building. As we celebrate Easter, may we all be reminded of the importance of unity, peace, and harmony in our communities and nation.



Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed Easter!