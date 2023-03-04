The second coming of John Mahama: What the constitution says

John Dramani Mahama is making a second attempt at the presidency

This attempt counts as his fourth at the presidency of Ghana, and yet again, John Dramani Mahama is as confident about his chances.

Being the immediate past president of the republic but having only completed one full term, he is throwing in everything he has to be able to return to the highest seat of the land.



It's also been said that this is a delayed Second Coming of a John Mahama presidency, and should this attempt to unseat Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo be successful, he would be well on his way to achieving, perhaps, his biggest dream in life.



There is a lot to say about the chances or otherwise of that possibility, but what does Ghana's 1992 constitution say about such a return to the presidency?



In the first place, the provision in the constitution that defines the qualifications, roles, and jobs of the president of Ghana is Article 66.

It is also worth noting that John Dramani Mahama, beyond being a one-time president, was also a vice president who rose to the presidency upon the death of his president, John Evans Atta Mills.



With that, he had to finish the tenure of the late president, doing so for some 6 months before he started serving his full first-term as president.



So, what exactly does the constitution say about who can become a president, and, what options are available to John Mahama in his ‘second coming?’



Article 66 - Term Of Office Of President

(1) A person elected as President shall, subject to clause (3) of this article, hold office for a term of four years beginning from the date on which he is sworn in as President.



(2) A person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two terms.



(3) The office of President shall become vacant—



(a) on the expiration of the period specified in clause (1) of this article; or

(b) if the incumbent dies or resigns from office or ceases to hold office under article 69 of this Constitution.



(4) The President may, by writing signed by him, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, resign from his office as President.



This, therefore, means that Mahama is in his right to seek to become president again, only that he can only do so for another full term of four years.



Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama’s bid to, once again become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is being challenged by three others: Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance; Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi; and Ernest Kobeah, a UK-based businessman.

The NDC is yet to announce a date for the election of its flagbearer.



