The shooting incident happened 150 metres away from polling centre – Hawa Koomson

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson has pointed out that the shooting incident that occurred during the registration exercise in July 2020 did not take place in Steps to Christ polling station in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

According to Mavis Hawa Koomson, she gave the warning shots 150 metres away from the polling centre.



“Let me place it on record that yes, that was the name of a polling station but it did not happen at the polling station; it happened outside the polling station which was about 150 metres away from the centre.”



She made this known when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee Thursday, February 18, 2021.



Meanwhile, the MP for Awutu Senya East has apologized for her misconduct at the registration centre in July last year.

"Mr. Chairman, I also want to seize the opportunity to apologize to the people who were so scared on that day. it was in defence of myself because I felt because of the circumstance that I found myself in on that day. I felt that I needed to save my life by defending it," she said.



It would be recalled that Mavis Hawa Koomson was invited by the police for questioning after admitting she fired the warning shots.



The case is still being interrogated by the police and the public is yet to be furnished with the outcome of the probe.



