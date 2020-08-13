General News

The six prominent Ghanaians who reviewed Kwamena Ahwoi’s controversial book

Tsatsu Tsikata reviewed the book

For a book that attempts to demystify some myths around the opinion-splitting figure of Jerry John Rawlings, Kwamena Ahwoi’s ‘Working with Rawlings’ was bound to create controversies.

It is therefore unsurprising that since it was released, the book has dominated discussions and even led to threats of suits by some people who feel misrepresented by Ahwoi’s account of events under the Rawlings regime.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has become a subject of discuourse for writing the forward as well as reviewing a book that in the wisdom of some people, seeks to denigrate the founder of the NDC.



It is however worth noting that, the renowned educationist was not the only person that reviewed the book.



The book passed through the hands of five other prominent Ghanaians some of whom worked closely with Rawlings in his nineteen-year reign as Ghana president.



Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan

The former EC boss is one the eminent Ghanaians who had the privilege of reading the book before its release.



His works on the book was acknowledged by the writer who praised him for making grammatical and editorial corrections.



“Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, Ghana’s longest-serving chairman of the Electoral Commission and the man that I ‘discovered’ and who ultimately climbed to that position also reviewed the entire manuscript. He paid particular attention to the factual presentation, especially in the areas that he was involved…”



“But he also had time for grammatical and editorial corrections. I still laugh when I remember the quip that he put in his comments”, Ahwoi wrote in the book.



Tsatsu Tsikata

The legal luminary was also one of the persons who reviewed the book.



Tsatsu’s work on the book was focused on his area of specialty which is law.



“Tsatsu was not really a reviewer but he helped me out particularly in the area of any possible infractions of defamation laws and for factual accuracy and linguistic correctness”.



Nana Ato Dadzie and Totobi-Quakyi



The two long-term NDC members also had some experience with the book before Awhoi finally released it.

“Nana Ato Dadzie, Secretary of PNDC and Chief of Staff to President Rawlings and, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, variously Minister of Information and Minister of National Security were two other reviewers. I walked the entire nineteen years working with Rawlings with them, so what I know, they know”, Ahwoi stated in the acknowledgment.



Comfort Naa Lomotso Ahwoi



She is the wife of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi and as stated in the book, they’ve been married for thirty-five years.



Professor Ahwoi refers to her as the “sixth reviewer.” Her work he said, “drew my attention to sections of the book where traditional patriarchy of the Ghanaian society threatened to show its hand”.

