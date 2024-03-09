The spiritual directions that made Kufuor become president - Owusu-Bempah details

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has detailed the spiritual journey that, according to him, led to John Agyekum Kufuor's presidency in Ghana.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Owusu-Bempah said that after he had a revelation concerning Kufuor who was then not a president, he communicated the revelation to Kufour.



The preacher stated that consequently, specific spiritual guidance from God was adhered to in order to fulfill the prophecy.



“I remember when God revealed to me that President Kufuor would be president. Although I went there to inform him, God still gave me some spiritual directions to do. I had to go to all the various roundabouts in Accra to break bottles of anointing oil as directed by God," said Owusu-Bempah.



Kufuor served as the President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2009.



Owusu-Bempah's account follows a prophecy by Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, who had forewarned about the potential danger surrounding John Kumah.



John Kumah was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 7, 2024, while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention over an unknown condition.

Following his death, a video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s December 2023 watch-night service has resurfaced on social media.



Gaisie is heard making pronouncements about a certain Deputy Minister for Finance. According to his prophecy, the said deputy minister could ascend to the highest seat of government if he could navigate impending threats against him.



"I saw a Deputy Minister of Finance, if he can take care of himself, I see him at the highest height of government, but they want to attack him.



“If he can take care of himself, in the next years, God will help him and I saw him at the seat of government, but they have ganged, they have sat down, they want to crash him, a deputy minister of finance," Prophet Nigel Gaisie declared without mentioning a specific name.



At the time of the prophecy, Ghana had two deputy finance ministers in the persons of John Kumah and Abena Osei-Asare.



Nigel Gaisie since the death of John Kumah has posted a message on his Facebook and admitted in radio interviews that he was referring to the late MP and Deputy Minister for Finance.

Addressing the matter, Owusu-Bempah emphasized the importance of not disregarding revelations and prophecies. He asserted that whether a prophecy carries a positive or negative connotation, it is crucial to heed the given directions.



