The state must go after people who can’t explain their wealth – Ras Mubarak

Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has proposed that the state enact laws to go after people with unexplained wealth.

He explained that such a move will strengthen the country’s fight against corruption.



He bemoaned how society hails people who get rich overnight and called for immediate action to be taken against people with unexplained wealth.



“Currently a ten-year-old was killed and we are all worried and it is because apart from what is being shown on TV and internet, and parents not having time for their children, there is an issue of unexplained wealth. People who have not really sailed through life suddenly own mansions in East Legon, Trasaaco, Cantonments and you ask yourself what is happening here. All manner of people not just politicians but worryingly politicians as well. In my time at parliament, it was one of those things that I fought and championed strongly but unfortunately, it seems the system is not interested in going after people who can’t explain their source of wealth”, he told Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show.



Ras emphatically furthered that if the country was serious about fighting corruption and these juju issues, “then the state will have to enact laws that go after people who can’t explain their wealth”.

Two teenagers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region, for their alleged involvement in a murder said to be related to money rituals.



The teenage boys, are said to have lured their victim, a 10-year-old boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and reportedly killed him.



They are said to have hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.