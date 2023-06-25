The story of how JJ Rawlings allegedly sold Nsawam Cannery Plant to his wife

Late President Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s breakfast show has alleged that late President, Jerry John Rawlings sold the Nsawam Cannery Plant to his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Captain Smart in an editorial on the June 21, 2023 edition of his show, implicated JJ Rawlings as the Ghanaian leader the normalize the concept of selling state-owned enterprises.



He chided Ghana’s leaders for collapsing companies built by Kwame Nkrumah and blamed them for the current woes of the country.



Captain Smart also listed some companies established by the Kwame Nkrumah which have been sold by successive governments.



“Rawlings sold Nsawam Cannery to his wife so Ghanaians who could work there and make a living have their lives ruined. Rawlings sold the company to Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. It has now become useless and a waste.



“They said the government had no business setting up factories so they had to sell it to private individuals, why couldn’t the individuals manage it themselves? Aboso Glass Factory has also been sold.



“Ghana’s tire factor has also been sold to someone who couldn’t manage it. Ever-ready batteries which were built by Kwame Nkrumah have also been sold. We’ve sold the Kade factory. It is now used as a place of worship by Pastor Adom Kyei. Bolga Meat Factory was also sold for no profit,” he said.

According to a GNA report in 2010, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings commissioned the Nsawam Cannery Plant on October 30, 2010.



During the launch of the plant, Nana Konadu disclosed that the company was bought at a rate of GHC2.7billion in 1995.



She was confident that the company would flourish and help reduce unemployment in the area.



Captain Smart was speaking on the alleged sale of the Tema Oil Refinery to a private company named Torentco.



The Board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the government have agreed to lease the state refinery to a strategic partner, Torentco Asset Management.



Under the agreement, Torentco Asset Management Group will lease the refinery for a period of 6 years, for a fee of $22 million. The refinery is expected to refine up to 8 million barrels annually. Additionally, the group will pay an annual rent of $1 million, along with an additional monthly rent amount of $1.067 million.