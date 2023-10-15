The strange story of how it took over 7 hours to bury a fetish priest notorious for snatching wives, girlfriends

Pallbearers carrying the coffin to the cemetery

A common tale often told about Ghanaian funerals are strange stories of how pallbearers encounter spiritual challenges while moving the coffins from the point of state laying to the burial site.

Residents of Atronie in the Sunyani East District of the Bono Region on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 became witnesses of such strange event as it took over seven hours for town youth who served as pallbearers to move the coffin of a late fetish priest from where he was laid in state to the town cemetery which per an Angel FM report, should not have taken even thirty minutes.



According to Angel FM’s Bono Regional correspondent, the late fetish priest had gained notoriety for allegedly using the ‘for girls’ charm to snatch the wives and girlfriends of some residents of the town.



Per the report, among the victims of the fetish priest’s infamous exhibition of powers was his own uncle whose wife he snatched.



Eric Amoako, the reporter narrates that after refusing to heed to countless counsel from elders of the town over his womanizing lifestyle, the fetish priest faced his death after being struck supposedly by the gods during the observation of Awukudae.



According to him, there was little sadness and sorrow over his death due to his presumably bad record.

But the drama unfolded during the procession to the cemetery as the coffin sometimes fell off the head of the bearers.



A video attached to the report shows the bearers struggling to contain the coffin which kept moving on their heads.



A series of rites including the slaughtering of a sheep were performed to appease the gods before they could eventually bury the late fetish priest.



