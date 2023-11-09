The 'stupidity' and 'hooliganism' in NPP getting out of hand - Dr Amoako Baah

Dr Richard Amoako Baah

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah says his party is on its way to opposition after openly condemning the Stephen Ntim-led leadership.

He claimed the party’s just-ended presidential primary was conducted to favour one aspirant whom the majority did not like.



Dr Richard Amoako Baah who was discussing the aftermath of his party’s internal election that saw Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as NPP’s new flagbearer said he was not happy with the entire process.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that Members of Parliament who openly declared their support for Dr Bawumia are cowards and did that for their interest.

“There is too much stupidity and hooliganism in the party now. How can almost all MPs support one candidate, how is that possible? Is it by chance or accident, certainly not,” he vented, adding, “the future of the NPP is not looking good”.



Listen to the interview below:



