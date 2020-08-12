General News

The suffering youth are the reason for my comeback - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said he is coming back to power because of the suffering youth in the country.

According to him, the youth in the country are in need of jobs and also to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and that is what he’s going to do when he comes back to power.



He indicated that when he’s finally back in power in 2021, his policies and programmes will all be geared toward empowering the youth and providing them with sustainable jobs to make their lives better.



Read John Mahama's statement here:



In celebrating International Youth Day, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and I send our congratulations to the youth of Ghana— You continue to contribute remarkably towards building our great nation.

Your burning entrepreneurial spirit and initiative remains undying even in these difficult times.



We shall harness the enormous innovative & creative talents and also magnify youth participation in the governance and decision-making of our country.



The major plank of my second coming as President is to deliver jobs to our youth. If we do not do this urgently, we have a time bomb ticking away.



Everything, every policy, and every sector will be focused on creating jobs for young people. This is anchored in our US$10bn #TheBigPushand #1millionJobs Plans.



Later today, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will join the youth of Ghana in a conversation to celebrate the day.



I invite you to join the conversation and build Ghana together!

#YouthDay



#Youth4GlobalAction



#JMandJane2020





