'The sweetest and most caring men are from the north' - Ras Mubarak replies Habiba Sinare

Former Kumbungu Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak has responded to actress, Habiba Sinare's views about some unforgettable experiences she has had with some people from the Northern part of the country.

She asserted that people from the northern part of Ghana were difficult to deal with.



In a video clip circulated on social media, she is captured recounting issues that confronted her during her marital experience with her ex-husband who is a former Black Stars player, Abdul Majeed Waris.



Mubarak wrote in a Facebook post dated December 4: "The sweetest and most caring men are from the north. #ProudNortherner #UnapologeticPolygamist #A_Real_Rasta_Man #African."



Even though GhanaWeb earlier reported that the video was a cut from a yet-to-be-aired episode of "Just Being Us" hosted by MzGee, Habiba Sinare clarified that it was an old interview, a snippet of which had found its way back onto social media.



In the clip she opens up about suffering from postpartum depressionand how she was subjected to difficult circumstances and inhibited from living freely by sometimes, her in-laws.

According to her, she suffered from depression which worsened as a result of some of these actions and situations.



Habiba Sinare and Abdul Majeed Waris had a short-lived marriage which has seen the actress share in various interviews what she describes as a bitter experience.



