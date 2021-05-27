'The theory of galamsey big men is complete fallacy' - Kabila

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP)

Former CPP Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila says the "theory of big men'' behind galamsey in Ghana is a complete ''fallacy''.

He made this comment in reaction to Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's comments that the government's efforts to end galamsey will be unsuccessful unless "one galamsey overlord, one real architect, an actual financier is arrested and prosecuted".



"How come not even one architect behind this galamsey operation has been arrested? To start a galamsey operation, you need millions of Ghana cedis and so the real perpetrators are not those small boys or the youth who are risking their lives," he said in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He proposed that "instead of arresting these guys, we should make them an offer for them to lead us to the real kingpins; if we follow the chain, it will lead us to the barons. Unless we get the real perpetrators, we will always come back to square one''.

But, to Kabila, there are no galamsey overlords.



He explained that the notion of big men or overlords involved in galamsey cannot hold because every person is equal before the law.



"This theory of big men is a fallacy. You know why? We are within an era we say the rule of law, equality before the law, any big man theory fails in the face of the rule of law, equality before the law. Any person whether big, medium or small, our law has no recognition. It's no respecter of person," he said.