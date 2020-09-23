The time is coming, we will rise up - Yvonne Nelson on political thievery

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson says with time, the people of Ghana will be able to comprehend issues very well and will rise up against politicians who have over the years taken them for granted, MyNewsGh.com reports

According to her, it seems the people of Ghana are sleeping because most of them lack the understanding of the issues because they don’t have a grasp of the economic issues and how politicians are using the English language to rob the country.



The actress who seems to be worried by Ghana’s backward development and the failure of politicians who promise heaven on earth but deliver none wrote on her official Instagram page, “Ooooh! But trust me! The TIME is coming! We the PEOPLE will rise up!!!!”



Yvonne Nelson has been an advocate for good governance and governance that has the people of Ghana at heart though sections have branded her as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following her championing of the “Dumsor Must Stop” vigil.



However, her several complaints have always seemed to fall on deaf ears as little or nothing is done about it.

See posts below:





Ooooh! But trust me! The TIME is coming! We the PEOPLE will rise up!!!! ???????? — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) September 22, 2020

English English..... but majority of Ghanaians don’t understand English, they stand before the people and speak what the people dont understand. Serving the people? Naaa make them understand you! Using ENGLISH to steal..from the people who queue to vote for u — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) September 22, 2020