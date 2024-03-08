'The time to invest in women is now' - Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah

Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah, Gender Commissioner of National GRASAG

Observing International Women’s Day, Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah, the Gender Commissioner of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG - National), has underscored the importance of investing in women.

She said this appeal transcends gender, political, religious, and social boundaries, with a focus on achieving both gender parity and socio-economic empowerment.



In a statement she issued, the student leader said, “Investing in women encompasses wealth creation, addressing gender wealth gaps, and promoting financial education. It extends to education, ensuring quality healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Bridging gaps in these areas empowers women economically, accelerates development, and contributes to a more sustainable and equitable world.”



International Women's Day (IWD), celebrated globally on March 8, honors women's achievements in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. It's also a call to speed up efforts for women's equality.



IWD has been observed for over a century, starting with the first gathering in 1911, supported by more than a million people.

In 2024, the United Nations has chosen the theme 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' focusing on tackling economic disempowerment. The campaign theme for this year is 'Inspire Inclusion,' emphasizing the importance of diversity and empowerment in all parts of society. The campaign underscores how inclusion plays a crucial role in advancing gender equality.



For Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah, the theme “serves as a clarion call for global stakeholders to channel resources into programs empowering women, fostering gender equality, and propelling socio-economic development.”



Below is the statement she issued:



International Women's Day is an annual celebration that transcends political, religious, ethnic, national, and socio-economic boundaries. Since its formal adoption by the UN in 1977, this global event has grown exponentially, with each year bringing forth themes that drive the celebrations. The theme for 2024, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," serves as a clarion call for global stakeholders to channel resources into programs empowering women, fostering gender equality, and propelling socio-economic development.



In various nations, International Women's Day is celebrated uniquely, ranging from statutory holidays to symbolic gestures. Australians, like Ghanaians, organize events addressing crucial issues affecting women, urging organizations to take action, and making donations to economically challenged women and girls. The day also recognizes exceptional women across sectors.



The theme's relevance is heightened by global challenges, including the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, disproportionately affecting women. It underscores the urgency of investing in women to address gender wealth gaps and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Investing in women encompasses wealth creation, addressing gender wealth gaps, and promoting financial education. It extends to education, ensuring quality healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Bridging gaps in these areas empowers women economically, accelerates development, and contributes to a more sustainable and equitable world.



The article emphasizes the need for comprehensive efforts, legislative support, and public awareness to create a conducive environment for women's empowerment. Historical examples, such as Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Queen Yaa Asantewaa, showcase the transformative impact of adequately resourced and empowered women.



The call to invest in women is a call for gender parity and socio-economic empowerment, transcending gender, political, religious, and social affiliations. It is a collective endeavour to guarantee peace, and prosperity, and accelerate global development. The time to invest in women is now.



Happy International Women's Day to all women across the world.

