The video of an ambulance service branded vehicle ‘for sale’ in Dubai that government is denying

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Ambulance Service (GNAS) has denied allegations that some of its vehicles are being sold in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a video of one of its vehicles in the country went viral.

According to the service, the GNAS-branded vehicle, captured in the video, is part of 26 new vehicles procured by the government through a World Bank facility.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 29, 2023, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the GNAS added that the video was shot at the company manufacturing the vehicles.

“The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana,” the GNAS added.

GhanaWeb has now sighted the video of the Ambulance Service that has gone viral.

In the video, the said ambulance can be seen in a car dealership with several vehicles of different brands.

It had the logo of the Ghana Ambulance Service, and the Coat of Arms of Ghana branded on it.

It also had the inscription “Radiology Specialist Ambulance, Minister of Health, Funded by World Bank on it.

Two Ghanaians living in Dubai recorded the video, who indicated that the car was being sold.

“Don is this not a Ghana ambulance, is this not the Coat of Arms of Ghana,” one of the men could be heard saying in Twi.

“Let me appear in the video so that they will not say we did photoshopping. Let me put my feet on the tyres,” Don said.

“This ambulance was given to us but today it is in Dubai,” he added.

Watch the video below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
