The video purported to be the genesis of Agradaa's alleged scam

When she announced her new life as a born-again Christian in April 2021, many people believed it would be the end of all the fictitious schemes and wiles of the one-time famous fetish priestess.

But allegations of scam from her church members have created doubts about Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.



In a report shared by GhanaWeb on Saturday, October 8, 2022, it showed how scores of people who went to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry, were crying foul in what they described as a scam by the repented woman.



In several short video clips that have since gone viral, a number of the victims were seen running away from the church building of Evangelist Mama Pat and raising alarm that they had been deceived and scammed.



GhanaWeb’s further checks showed that the people were at the church in their numbers on the day because the repented priestess had earlier advertised through her television channel that she was going to give out monies to people.



She is also alleged to have advertised that she would double monies that are brought to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry, on the day.



GhanaWeb has in its possession a video that advertised the church service that resulted in the alleged scam.

In the one minute, fifty-six seconds video from her TV station shared by a Facebook user, the repented fetish priestess is seen calling on people to throng her church on October 7, 2022.



“This month is spiritual transformation month and that is why Heavenway Champion is donating 3 billion in the church. Come this Friday for the all night. If you want money for a job, if you need rent money, startup money, you need money to take care of your health, so, if you miss this Friday all night, then you are really going to miss out,” she said in Twi.



The police have since initiated investigations into the matter.



Watch the video below:







AE/IA