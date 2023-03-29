The video that led to the arrest of 3 men shooting each other to test their ‘juju’

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of three men who were captured in a viral video wielding guns at Japa, a community in the Western Region.

According to the police, the suspects: Godfred Appiah, alias Nana Kobina Gyan; Isaac Amoako, alias Nana Owusu; and Theophilus Yeboah, alias Fire were arrested after an intelligence operation on March 27, 2023.



In a post shared on Facebook, on March 29, 2023, the police added that it also retrieved four pump action shotguns and 24 AAA-refilled cartridges in the course of the operation to arrest the suspects.



GhanaWeb has sighted the viral video that led to the arrest of the three suspects.



In the said video, one of the suspects could be seen shooting at his colleague who was in black long attire (jalabiya) to check whether it will prevent the bullets from penetrating his body.



After several shots, the bullets did not hit the man in the jalabiya.

The three-men started jubilating and boasting that they were now invincible.



Watch the video below:







IB/OGB