The visually-impaired L400 UG student who is obsessed with the internet

Kwesi Afari Duodu Maleek is fascinated by the internet

Born without the ability to see, Kwesi Afari Duodu Maleek, a Level 400 political science student at the University of Ghana, Legon, has not allowed anything to stand in his way of success.

The determined young man, who is pursuing a dream in political science while having a great love for sports, explained that although he spent two decades at the Akropong School for the Blind, it wasn’t exactly a successful period for him.



He explained, for instance, how he struggled to learn how to use the traditional braille while at the school.



“I was there for two decades due to a lot of factors. The tool we use in writing, called the braille, it wasn’t going on well with me, and at that time, there was no technology to help me out, so I stayed there for long,” he said in an interview with Kofi TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Referred to as the ‘Blind Historian,’ Kwesi said at the university, he learned how to get around the internet, a knowledge he said has become a great blessing to him today.



In his own words, "I can never go a day without visiting the internet.”

This, he stressed, has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.



Kwesi explained further that even though the internet has allowed him to learn a lot of things, one of which is the opening of a YouTube channel, he admits that he gets carried away with it sometimes.



“The person who taught me IT is Elton Kwame Gyau, and so if I say IT has not helped me, then I am telling lies. The only negative aspect of IT for me is that it takes a lot of my time. It is a 70 good, 30 bad.



“The bad part is that it takes a lot of my time such that there are times that I should be learning but then I get repeated notifications and before I know it, it consumes some of my time. But the 70% is that I have learnt and continue to learn, and I have even been able to also open a YouTube channel from where I get some income from. I do sports and politics there, and I love music too a lot,” he explained.



Kwesi Afari Duodu Maleek comes from Asiakwa, a town along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Watch his full interview below:







AE/BOG