The whole world of sports is poorer with the loss of Pele – Akufo-Addo

Pele (left), Presedent Akufo-Addo (right)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known universally as Pele, who died on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Friday, December 30, 2022, the president praised Pele for his advocacy work for the poor and marginalised communities, particularly black people.



He added that the entire world will greatly miss the sports icon who is the greatest footballer ever.



"The whole world of sports is poorer today for the loss of one of its greatest figures, certainly its greatest soccer player, with the departure to Heaven of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the iconic, legendary Pele.



"Those of us who had the privilege to witness his incomparable career will cherish forever the memories of skill, talent, determination, and sheer athleticism which we derived from his playing of the game he himself described as ‘the beautiful game’,” parts of Akufo-Addo's statement read.



"The Ghanaian people, who admired him deeply, join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family. the Brazilian people, the Brazilian government, and football and sports lovers the world over. There will never be another like him," he added.

Pele, who was regarded by many as the greatest footballer ever, passed away at the age of 82 after years of battling kidney and prostate problems.



The Brazilian football icon is the only footballer in history to have won three world cup trophies. He accomplished the feat in 1958, 1962 and 1970.



In a career that spanned 21 years, Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances for both club and country. For Brazil, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 matches.



View Akufo-Addo's tweet below:





May his (@Pele) soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/0fiyYqY7lc — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 30, 2022

You can also watch an episode of Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DA