The world is caught up in leadership crisis; Ghana not an exception - Kufuor

"The world today I believe is caught in leadership crises...I’m not talking just of Ghana," says former President John Agyekum.

The former President who was speaking at a Joint induction/Graduation of Kufuor Scholars said to come out of such crisis, will "depend on sound leadership"



"Look at the so-called developed world; they are in a serious leadership crisis which even might threaten the very survival of our planet…The reality, the truth is that all over, people are broken and searching for a way out of the crisis humanity finds itself in and to break out of that will depend on sound leadership,” he noted.



The former president congratulated the graduands and advised them to serve humanity with humility, sacrifice and to better the lot of mankind.



"I’m proud of you,” he added.



On his part, renowned journalist and host of Peace FM's premium morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi says leadership is key in the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.



Speaking as the Special Guest at the graduation ceremony, he indicated that "leadership is everywhere; how we harness it will echo in eternity or come back to hit us in the face. Leadership with integrity is necessary. If we are to see the Ghana and Africa we so desire and love, everything we know starts and ends with leadership".



According to him, "redefining Africa’s future with integrity won’t come with leadership labels. It will come with pragmatism and hard work".



He further asked the graduands to be deliberate in their deeds, avoid procrastination and remember that "success doesn’t come overnight".