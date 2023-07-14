0
The world will miss you – Akufo-Addo eulogises Ama Ata Aidoo

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo Author Writer The late Ama Ata Aidoo

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo expressed deep sadness as he mourned the passing of the renowned Ghanaian author, Ama Ata Aidoo, during her memorial service.

The service, attended by notable figures from the literary and cultural communities, provided a platform to honor Ama Ata Aidoo's remarkable contributions to the world of literature.

During the burial service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo delivered a tribute to the late playwright.

He acknowledged Ama Ata Aidoo's unparalleled talent and described her as a literary icon whose words resonated with readers worldwide.

The President emphasized that the deceased groundbreaking works showcased her ability to weave captivating narratives that delved into complex social issues.

Highlighting her broader impact, President Akufo-Addo noted that her literary prowess extended beyond her books.

He said she used her voice and pen to advocate social justice, women's empowerment, and African identity. The President also recognized her immense contribution to the development of Ghana and the African continent.

The President concluded by stating that Ghanaians and the world would miss Ama Ata Aidoo, not only for her literary brilliance but also for her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to advancing African literature and culture.

Ama Ata Aidoo, a renowned feminist and academic, passed away on May 31 at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

