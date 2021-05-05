The youth must invest for the future – Industrialist

Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International Savings and Loans, Kwame Owusu Boateng

Mr Kwame Owusu Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International Savings and Loans, on Wednesday advised the youth to live moderate lifestyles and invest more for the future.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr Boateng said financial investment was an asset as the money invested would grow to cushion the investor in the future.



He said some of the youth invested in non-sustainable products such as expensive cars and mobile phones, which could be channeled into other lucrative ventures through investment.



“Before you can invest, it takes self-discipline, you must be firm and have a vision for making the investment,” he said.

Mr Boateng advised the youth to save right from the National Service period and that those in the informal sector could save from their small earnings, which could later be used to buy shares or bonds for future use.



"If you are paid GHC700.00 a month and you are not able to save GHC70.00, then when you are paid GHC10,000 there’s no way you can save GHC1,000.00," he said.



“Never think your money is not sufficient to invest. Living on Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) benefits alone during pension wouldn't be enough. You need other investments to support you,” he added.