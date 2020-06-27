Regional News

Theft cases in Bole puts residents in fear

Shop owners in Bole town live in fear over what they describe as a new stealing method popularly called “Rooftop operation” in which the criminals use several working tools such as scissors, saw, hammer and other metals to aide the smooth cutting of the rooftops and ceilings of shops before jumping down to offload items in the shops.

A number of provisional stores, as well as houses, have been affected with belongings stolen. According to reports, these items are sold at cheaper prices mostly outside Bole town.



Many people especially shop owners are calling on the Chiefs and Elders of the Bole traditional area together with Security personnel to up their surveillances in combating crime as they live in fear of losing their lives and properties.



Residents of Bole are also calling on the various Youth groups in the community to assist the Security agencies to stop this canker called “Rooftop operations” in Bole.



Bole based Nkilgi FM contacted the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Bole Police command and they confirmed receiving several complaints from the people of Bole on theft cases through rooftops.

They said investigations of many of the cases are underway and very soon the perpetrators will be brought to book.



One of the security officials mentioned that some few weeks ago a CID was not spared by the criminals while he was on duty at the Police station. He said the criminals broke into his house and took away his ceiling fan and other belongings.



Madam Safura Bakari who is Teacher at the Kurabaso Junior High School and Miss Amama who works with the Bole Community Credit Union are the latest casualties as they got their provisional stores ransacked with money, assorted drinks, TV sets, Decoders, Cooking Oil, Rice, Sanitary Pads, Mosquitoe spray and soaps have taken away.

