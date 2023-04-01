There are big lawyers who are gays, they should defend themselves - Martin Kpebu on LGBTQ+ people

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has made it known that he will not channel his energy into defending lesbians and gays in the country while there are more important matters like the economic crises which have led to hunger and collapse of businesses in Ghana.

The popular lawyer who has been critical of the Nana Addo Dankwa government prefers to call the NPP administration to order instead of jumping into the conversation of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, intersex, asexual, and the queer community.



He urged prominent doctors, nurses, and lawyers who are part of the LGBTQ community to defend their own while as he chooses to fight a worthy course.



“There are big lawyers who are gay and they can’t fight for themselves and you want me Kpebu to speak for them? They should come and speak for themselves. I am speaking on authority, there are big lawyers who are gay. There are medical doctors and other top people. I have been telling them in private that if about 50 of them come together and take a photograph and tell people that they are gay, then the conversation can go on.

“There are big lawyers involved, let them come out and when they come, we can lend them some energy. Citizens are hungry, citizens can’t buy food, Ofori-Atta and Akufo-Addo are making monies from them and you want me to divide my energy to fight for LGBTQ people? If they come out to speak, the constitution will protect them," the lawyer told Alfred Ocansey on The KeyPoints on April 1, 2023.



The guest who swerved the LGBTQ debate on television defended his stance: “I’m here to talk about hunger. Thousands are dying. We need faces so that I will know I’m fighting for lawyer X but you don’t sit in your room and allow Kpebu to fight for you.”



OPD/KPE