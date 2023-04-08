There are jobs everywhere under NPP, it's the first in history - Bawumia claims

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted his government's achievement in the creation of jobs for citizens; especially the youth in the country.

According to him, unlike the tenure of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) where unemployment was high, jobs could be found easily under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Dr Bawumia stressed that the governing New Patriotic Party has created 2.1 million jobs for Ghanaians per data released to him.



He explained that out of the 2.1 million jobs created, 1.2 million were in the public sector whiles 975,000 were in the private sector.



This, he said, makes the NPP the only government since independence to have created more jobs in history.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs," Dr Bawumia said.



“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data," he stated.



The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana said, “But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”



ESA