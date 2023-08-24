There are 'men' chopping money behind your back - Presby Moderator to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

The 18th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the 18th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has said that there are government officials who are actively engaged in corrupt activities while others are serving the nation with integrity.

According to him, in every government, there are people who are very sincere and work tirelessly toward the betterment of the country, but others do otherwise to amass wealth.



The moderator of the Presbyterian Church expressed his grievance with the spate of corruption in the country and how it has led to hardship Ghanaians are grappling with.



Speaking at the 2023 Annual General Assembly meeting of the Presbyterian church, attended by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the moderator, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah, bemoaned the menace of corruption in Ghana despite the diligence of some government officials.



“It is this [kindness of Dr. Bawumia] that we know that there are very sincere people in government. Very, very sincere people. I mean, I know of some good Presbyterians like this man in the men's fellowship chair. I know people like you. And we've talked and I know you are people of integrity.



“But almost in every government, you have top-level people with integrity. Then there are people down there who are chopping behind your back. They are chopping and chopping and chopping behind your back spoiling everything. And what we see, for example, I see you [Dr. Bawumia] working twenty-four-seven. I see the President too,” he said in an audio shared on Daily Graphic's Facebook page.



The moderator of the Presbyterian further stated that “we [Ghanaians] are so suffering,” and called on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to tackle corruption in the country.



