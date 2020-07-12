Regional News

There are no land guard attacks in Ngleshi Amanfrom - Traditional leaders

The Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwarshie Gborlor IV

The Chief and elders of Ngleshie Amanfrom community in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra region have denied reports that the Queen mother of Ngleshie Amanfrom Nana Tambia (ii) and Abusuapayin Nii Armah Okai was attacked by land guards last week.

According to them, the allegations being leveled against Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, which constitute the bases of purported land guards attack on the queen mother were baseless, fabricated, and logically flawed.



In a press release, they said: "The elder of the Ngleshie Amanfrom stool has stated categorically that, land guards activities do not exist in the area to the extent of attacking the queen mother of the land. The Gazetted chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV and his elders have cautioned the queen mother Nana Tambia to desist from putting the good image Ngleshie Amanfrom into disrepute”



The Traditional Leaders have called on the police to “disregard false fabricated publication in the media but they should always investigate such issues since the perpetrators who try to disturb the peace of Ngleshie Amanfrom are always quick to reporting to the police and publishing fake news about Ngleshie Amanfrom.”



Read the full statement below;



Press release

DISREGARD LAND GUARDS ATTACKS RUMORS IN NGLESHI AMANFROM - TRADITIONAL LEADERS



The chief and elders of Ngleshie Amanfrom stool in the Ga South municipality of Greater Accra region have noticed with shock a publication circulating on various social media platforms that, land guards have attacked the Queen mother of Ngleshie Amanfrom Nana Tambia (ii) and Abusuapayin Nii Armah Okai last week.



The Allegations being leveled against Nii Kwashie Gborlor iv which constitute the bases of purported land guards attack on the queen mother is baseless, fabricated, and logically flawed.



The elder of the Ngleshie Amanfrom stool has stated categorically that, land guards' activities do not exist in the area to the extent of attacking the queen mother of the land.



The Gazetted chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom Nii Kwashie Gborlor iv and his elders have cautioned the queen mother Nana Tambia to desist from putting the good image Ngleshie Amanfrom into disrepute

They are however calling on the police service to disregard false fabricated publication in the media but they should always investigate such issues since the perpetrators who try to disturb the peace of Ngleshie Amanfrom are always quick to reporting to the police and publishing fake news about Ngleshie Amanfrom



Moreover, it's evidently clear that the pictures used for the false publication which purported to be the picture of Ngleshie Amanfrom queen mother Nana Tambia are false also, the gentleman in the publication is not a resident of the said community.



The general public is hereby advised to disregard, debunk the said allegations published on some media portals that the chiefs are entertaining landlordism in the area.



Media practitioners and media houses are encouraged to make adequate checks and be circumspect when reporting issues concerning Ngleshie Amanfrom to save them from being sued at the law court.



The traditional authorities are hereby inviting investors to troop to the area and invest which will directly pave way for the unemployed youth to grab jobs since Ngleshie Amanfrom is calm, peaceful and land guards free zone

Signed................................



Public relations officer for Ngleshie Amanfrom stool



DR. BENJAMIN AMUZU

