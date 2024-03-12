There are no operational fire tenders in Kasoa and Weija - GNFS

Fire tender

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry concerning the absence of fire tenders in Weija and Kasoa, cititinewsroom.com reports.

The service mentioned that the lack of fire tenders in these areas can lead to grave challenges for affected residents in the event of a fire outbreak.



The Public Relations Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Alex King Nartey, emphasized on the need for immediate government intervention.



He described the current situation as a potential time bomb for the nation, stressing on the the urgent need of fire tenders in these areas.



King Nartey said, "“In Kasoa and Weija for instance, there is no fire tender there because all the fire tenders are out of commission. So once there is a fire at Kasoa, the car comes either from Budumburam or Anya Market. And they are sitting on a time bomb as a nation.

“So we would ask that attention should be placed on that. And in a big areas like East Legon, Adjiringanor, East Legon Hills, there is no single fire station there. So when there’s a fire, their vans move from the University of Ghana or Madina to go to fight the fire there,” he added.



