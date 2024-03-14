There are no plans to reintroduce suspended road tolls – Abena Osei-Asare

Toll booth | File photo

Minister of State-designate at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare, has indicated that the government has no intentions to reintroduce road tolls in 2024.

She says the country is working with the 2024 budget and no provision has been made in the budget suggesting the government intends to bring back road tolls this year.



Osei-Asare made this known at her vetting in Parliament on March 13, 2024.



“Mr Chairman, the document that spells out the vision for 2024 is the budget. We are working with the budget and in the budget for 2024, I don’t think we introduce any line item for road tolls, so, it remains as such, Mr Chairman,” she said.

Background



The government in the 2022 budget abolished road tolls after it announced the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).



Finance Minister at the time, Ken Ofori-Atta cited congestion and traffic jams at the toll booths as justification for the decision.