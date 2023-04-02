1
Menu
News

There are no violations on Ghana's maritime boundary - GBC and Ghana Navy

Boundary Commission And Ghana Navy 1.png The inspection involved the use of surveillance drones and navy ships around the maritime boundary

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Boundary Commission (GBC) and Ghana Navy have conducted a joint inspection on the country’s maritime boundary with Cote D’Ivoire.

The joint inspection showed that are no violations on Ghana’s Western maritime boundary.

The boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast was amicably settled after both parties reached a consensus on the plotting of the coordinates in 2018 through an International Tribunal for Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling in 2017.

The inspection involved the use of surveillance drones and navy ships around Ghana’s western maritime boundary.

During a media interaction, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia stated that this is the first time the commission is conducting an inspection since the ITLOS ruling in 2017.

“The Ghana Boundary Commission has a mandate to safeguard both land and maritime boundaries as a result we have decided for the first time since the 2017 ITLOS ruling to do this inspection. The first phase involved the inspection of the maritime boundary at sea.,” he said.

He also added that “We have been in touch with our counterparts, the National Boundary Commission of Cote D’ Ivoire and we have collaborated with them. The Ghana Navy has also been in touch with the Ivorian Navy so far as this exercise is concerned. I want to say that the exercise has been successful. We have not had any issues.”



ABJ/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha