There are others who are harbouring more bitter sentiments than Alan - John Boadu

John Boadu, former NPP general secretary

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has weighed in on the recent resignation of former NPP member, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, calling his reasons for leaving the party unjustifiable.

John Boadu expressed his regret over Kyerematen's departure and emphasized that there are other NPP members who harbour deeper grievances than Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, a former energy minister.



In an interview on Eyewitness News, John Boadu stated, "It's regrettable; it shouldn't have gotten to where it got to. All that he [Alan] has said is not sufficient for him to resign."



He went on to highlight the contributions of various NPP members who have dedicated themselves to the party's cause over the years, many of whom have never been appointed as ministers or received other high-profile roles.



John Boadu underscored the point that Kyerematen and Agyarko were "lucky" to have received appointments and suggested that they should recognize the fame they garnered by being members of the NPP throughout their political careers.



“It’s regrettable, it shouldn’t have gotten to where it got to. All that he [Alan] has said is not sufficient for him to resign. There are a lot of people who have toiled for this party, who have worked on the grounds, campaigned, spent their monies on the party, and sacrificed their careers for the survival and achievements of this party over the years. They have never been made ministers before, they have never gotten any appointments before.

“I agree with him [Boakye Agyarko] that there are a lot more people harbouring more bitter pain than what he thinks Alan Kyerematen harbours. For the past 7 seven years he [Alan] was a minister of state, how many of those people who work in the party have become ministers of state? If Alan harbours bitter sentiments, then there are others who are harbouring more bitter sentiments than he’s harbouring,” he said



He added that “So if everybody who has toiled wants to harbour sentiments, all of us will harbour sentiments. So it’s not as if it’s a threat to anybody, the people must also recognise that they have the names because of NPP, if not they were nobody. There are people who are more bitter than they are. If ministers are harbouring sentiments, then all of us including me John Boadu are harbouring bitter experiences, but the party is supreme. I lost an election last year, have I cried to anybody for a position? Or going independent?”



Furthermore, Boadu called on the party leadership to focus on its activities without being side-tracked by internal disputes. He expressed confidence in the resilience of the NPP and suggested that the vacancy left by Kyerematen's resignation might ultimately strengthen the party.



"I think the party needs to concentrate on its activities and move on," Boadu asserted.



"The party is resilient; it has gone through tough times before. The vacuum created may be a catalyst for the strength of the party. I don't think we need to waste our time responding to some of these issues."



