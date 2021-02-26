There are so many charlatans parading as pastors – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana’s Christian terrain is gradually turning into one that is inundated with persons falsely parading themselves as men of God.

The MP in a question to the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs expressed concern over the activities of some pastors in the country tagging them as charlatans.



“You’ve seen so many charlatans emerge in this day and the position of our country for many years is self-regulation. But it appears that hasn’t worked. A lot of religious leaders themselves have voiced out this frustration and the number of false prophets are increasing. We all see it on the screens. They are kicking pregnant women in the name of performing miracles, they are giving concoctions and it’s a public health crisis, doctors have warned.”



Mr Okudzeto further warned that the trend if not managed can result in a dangerous situation.



He also sought the views of the nominee on how he intends to balance the freedom of individuals to manifest religion as provided by the constitution and the equal need to protect from endangering vulnerable persons as equally required by the same constitution.

The nominee on his part outlined that whilst there exist bad nuts in the religious practicing space, the many within the area are responsible individuals and thus his administration will adopt measures such as stakeholder engagements to curb religious practices that may pose a threat to society.



“When I am given the nod, we will follow up on the draft policy and also hold some broader consultations with the religious bodies as a way of self-regulating themselves.



"Already there are a few structures in place. So we must not allow the few bad nuts in any profession to dent the hard-won reputation of those who are really doing well because in as much as there are charlatans, there are very good priests, pastors and religious institutions. So we have to have to act in such a way that we will not throw away the baby with the bathwater,” the nominee said.



