There are worse people in NDC than Eugene Arhin - Jacob Allotey defends

Social Commentator and suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has jumped to the defense of the embattled Communication Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, over allegations that he has amassed properties in a short span of four years.

According to him, it will be hypocritical for anyone from the opposition NDC to accuse Eugene Arhin of corruption.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Sefa Danquah, Jacobs claimed that there are more members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who acquired far more properties than Eugene Arhin has in four years.



Allotey Jacobs furthered that Eugene Arhin could have amassed wealth from the generosity of others based on the fact Eugene has been faithful to the President.



“When you are committed to somebody and the person becomes the number one, people will respect you. Everyone’s time comes. Being close to Nana Akufo Addo, there are people who just do things for you and show gratitude. This is no bribery and corruption”, he explained.



The social commentator was of the view that even corruption is part of human nature which cannot not be done away with but only be managed.

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin had his assets listed in a lawsuit by his wife, Gloria Arhin.



Gloria Assan Arhin filed for a dissolution of their marriage after she accused Eugene Arhin of adultery and assaulting her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now.”



Mrs. Arhin also wanted the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.



His wife revealed that in their eight-year marriage, he had acquired 32 apartments at Bubuashie and Tuba, houses at East Legon, AU village, Teshie, and Ada, which Gloria Arhin claims they jointly acquired during their marriage.



Eugene Arhin has, however, debunked all claims made by his wife stating that he will not engage in public banter because of his children.