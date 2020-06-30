Politics

There have been instances people were bused to meet Akufo-Addo - Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah, Political Scientist and former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has disclosed that the love Ghanaians have for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is waning.

According to him, there are a lot of unresolved issues and a lot of anger discouraging people to get involved with party activities.



Speaking in a one-on-one interaction on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Dr Amoako Baah recalled how people rushed to meet and welcome the President despite bad conditions, but presently that is not the case.



" . . there have been instances where people were bused to meet him, he might not know . . . that is how bad it is. There is a lot of work to be done. If he assumes that those around him are telling him the truth, he is wrong . . . there was a time people were bused in from Kumawu . . . all the people are artificial," he said.

Listen to him in the video below:





