There is a comprehensive water supply plan for Konu, Seva, Anyako communities in Keta - Sanitation minister

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh, has outlined a strategic plan to address the water supply challenges faced by the Konu, Seva, and Anyako communities in the Keta Constituency.

Speaking before parliament, she detailed the water scarcity issues in these communities, emphasizing the poor quality and insufficient yield of the existing community-managed boreholes and private hand-dug wells.



In response to these challenges, the minister disclosed that the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has conducted a preliminary assessment, highlighting the discovery of good water quality in private boreholes at Heluvi, a community situated 4km from Anyako.



Freda Prempeh also presented a comprehensive three-tiered intervention plan as follows:



"Drilling two mechanized boreholes at Heluvi and extending pipelines from Heluvi to Anyako, Konu, and Seva to enhance water supply. The estimated cost for this project is GHS 1.2 million, to be funded through GWL's Internally Generated Funds (IGF).



"Medium term Intervention drilling five additional boreholes and constructing ancillary structures to ensure sustainable water supply to the communities, with an estimated cost of 5 Million Ghana Cedis. This initiative will also be funded using IGF.

"Implementing the second phase of the Keta Water Supply Expansion Project, featuring a new 20,000 cubic meters per day (4.4MGD) Water Treatment Plant at Agordome. The expansion project aims to supply water to beneficiary communities, including Anyako, Konu, and Seva. The project, estimated to cost not exceeding EUR 100 million, will include the construction of 100km of Dy 700mm transmission pipelines, storage reservoirs, and varying sizes of distribution pipelines. Additionally, existing distribution pipelines will be improved, and pump capacities of booster pumping stations upgraded."



Freda Prempeh assured that GWCL is actively engaging potential investors who have shown interest in funding the project with support from donor partners.



The minister's comprehensive plan was in response to questions posed by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey regarding steps taken to address the lack of potable drinking water in the Anyako, Konu, and Seva communities.



