'There is a dark cloud hanging around you' – Prophet tells Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Founder of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Adjei

The leader and founder of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Adjei, has advised Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to step down as Mahama's running mate.

The man of God and numerologist explained that the former education minister should step down to end the contention in the party.



In a discussion on Rainbow Radio FM, he said: "She can choose to ignore it or remain the running mate. If it is possible and if she is willing, she must step down from her role as the running mate of the NDC.”



Apostle Adjei claimed that the recent comments made by Prof. Kwesi Ahwoi about Professor Opoku Agyemang carried some weight, and therefore she must step down.



He also warned that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge as the next president if John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang are the candidates to represent the NDC in the 2024 elections.



He reiterated that the best person to ensure victory for the party is Leslie Tamakloe.

He said if the opposition party wants to win the elections, they should rather settle on making the staunch NDC member their 'vice candidate'.



"That is something God has instructed. It is signed and sealed," he said.



This ticket is not the best for the NDC. There has been a prophecy that has warned that the former education minister could die. Another prophet who I met recently prophesied that the day Mahama settles on the professor, it won’t take long before a deputy Finance Minister dies.



After that, it won’t take long, and then the professor will also follow. That is why I am advising her to step down as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama



What Mr. Ahwoi said has been orchestrated in the spiritual realm, and so if you refuse to listen to the advice and go ahead to remain in the race, then you bear the consequences,” he added.