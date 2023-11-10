'There is a difference between religious tolerance and religious prostitution' - Sam George to critics

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, faced a lot of backlash in the past week when he referred to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a 'religious prostitute.'

According to him, Dr. Bawumia cannot clearly define where his faith lies religiously.



The lawmaker, unperturbed by the criticisms being thrown his way, has defended his statement, explaining what he believes are the differences between religious tolerance and religious prostitution.



He further shared that what he is against is the hypocrisy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and he would not stop trumpeting it, adding that the vice president keeps sharing in the Islamic and Christian faiths because of politics.



In a post shared on his X page, he explained that his criticism of the vice president is not from a place of aversion towards opposing religious beliefs.



He added that the religious cohesion initiated by various religious leaders in the country will be maintained by all.



“There is a difference between religious tolerance and religious prostitution. We have had all our previous leaders in this country exhibit religious tolerance. And we would continue to be tolerant of every religion in Ghana. What we would not tolerate and continue to expose is the hypocrisy of @MBawumia.

“How do you, as a supposed Muslim, claim that Jesus Christ is your Lord and Saviour and that he is coming back again to save the world? Which tenet of Islam preaches this? All of these are simply because he wants political power. We must denounce hypocrites, tricksters and deceitful people,” a portion of his post read.





I see how the Bawumia legion has gone into overdrive with my cameo appearance yesterday on Metro TV.



There is a difference between religious tolerance and religious prostitution. We have had all our previous leaders in this country exhibit religious tolerance. And we would… pic.twitter.com/iGb675Es8u — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) November 8, 2023

