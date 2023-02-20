There is a 'mafia' in the NPP - Ex-NPP MP

Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, a former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso

Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, a former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has said that there is a ‘Mafia’ group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that determines what happens in the party.

Speaking in an Angel TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former MP said that it was this Mafia group that removed him from being the parliamentary candidate for the party in the 2020 election despite the number of votes he pulled for the party in the 2016 elections.



He added that it is the actions of this group that led to the party losing a lot of parliamentary seats in the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



“… I was living in the UK and I decided to sell my house so that I will come and do politics in Ghana. The record my campaign set has never been seen before. In my constituency, we pulled 90 percent of the votes for both presidential and parliamentary elections (in 2016).



“But rather than the party learning from me, they rather decided to kick me out. They asked where I was from, they said I had no backbone… they said I was not part of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia Tradition.



“We they perpetuate their acts and then they will be calling themselves ‘Mafias’… they actions are the reasons why our seats in Parliament reduced from 169 to 137 and even an NDC member is a speaker of Parliament. This has never happened before,” he said in Twi.

